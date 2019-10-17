Insys Exec Trial Fair Despite Alleged Weil Conflict, Judge Says

Law360, Boston (October 17, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A convicted former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executive "got a fair trial" despite Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP representing him during his criminal trial while guiding the company through its bankruptcy, a federal judge said following a fiery Thursday afternoon hearing over the alleged conflict. Though U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs did not formally rule on whether former Insys VP Rich Simon should have his conviction for bribing doctors to prescribe opioids to patients who didn't need them overturned, she questioned whether Simon's Weil Gotshal legal team left a plausible defense strategy on the table because different lawyers from the firm...

