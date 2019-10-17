9th Circ. Halts 'Sunday Ticket' Suit For NFL High Court Bid

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has put a hold on sprawling antitrust litigation against the NFL and DirecTV over their exclusive "Sunday Ticket" television package while the league asks the U.S. Supreme Court to throw the claims out, placing a bump in the road for the subscribers who successfully revived the case last month. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel granted a stay sought by the NFL, its teams and DirecTV in an order dated Wednesday, halting the litigation until at least Jan. 8, 2020, unless the high court decides to take their petition sooner. The move comes just more than two months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS