Ex-Pimco CEO To Plead Guilty To 'Varsity Blues' Charges

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The former chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC has agreed to plead guilty in a criminal case alleging he bribed college officials and faked athletic credentials to get three of his children into either Georgetown University or the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. Douglas Hodge, one of more than 30 wealthy and influential parents swept up in the national "Varsity Blues" scandal, is scheduled for a Rule 11 hearing Monday morning in Massachusetts federal court, per a notice filed in his case docket. In a tweet also sent Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS