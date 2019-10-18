Honda Gets Calif. Infotainment System Defect Suit Trimmed

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday trimmed a consumer class action alleging Honda sold vehicles with defective infotainment systems, tossing claims asserted on behalf of a nationwide class of drivers, while keeping alive about a dozen state law-based warranty claims. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney partially granted a dismissal bid from Honda Motor Co.'s North American subsidiary in a 47-count first amended complaint from consumers alleging that the navigation and entertainment systems in certain Honda Odyssey and Pilot vehicles frequently froze or crashed. Judge Carney agreed with Honda that the suit doesn't meet the threshold for asserting a federal Magnuson-Moss...

