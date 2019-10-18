Hertz Ex-CFO To Settle $70M Mismanagement, Exec Pay Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Hertz’s former chief financial officer has struck a deal to exit a lawsuit accusing her and two other executives of refusing to give back $70 million in incentive bonus payments after an accounting scandal prompted a federal investigation and cost the company $200 million. Elyse Douglas and the company have reached a confidential settlement to claims that the former CFO violated Hertz’s clawback policy by refusing to return the money, Hertz’s attorney, Herbert Beigel, told a New Jersey federal judge in a letter Thursday. Beigel asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor to extend a paperwork deadline in light of the...

