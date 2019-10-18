Some Dems Back GOP Bill Capping Presidential Emergencies

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The same day that lawmakers again failed to override President Donald Trump's border emergency declaration, six Democratic senators joined nine Republicans in urging a vote on a GOP proposal to limit presidential emergency declarations to 30 days unless Congress extends them. The Democratic backing suggests bipartisan interest in what had previously been a Republican-only response supported by several of the party's Senate leaders. Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee's Article One Act would amend the National Emergencies Act of 1976 by requiring congressional consent for a president's emergency declaration to extend beyond 30 days. "Congress cannot continue to cede its powers to...

