NY-Led Group Says Proposed Rule Doesn't Kill Methane Case

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states told a D.C. federal court that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent oil and gas deregulatory push isn't a good reason to pause a suit aimed at forcing the agency to clamp down on methane emissions from existing industry infrastructure. New York, other states and cities, and an environmental group on Friday said the agency still had an obligation to issue regulations for the "massive pollution" that spewed from existing industry infrastructure because regulatory rollbacks that might negate those requirements weren't final. The EPA's effort to stay the case, which was brought to force the EPA to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS