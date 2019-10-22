Real Estate Rumors: Howard Hughes, Bank OZK, Anastasi

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Developer Howard Hughes Corp. is seeking to sell its stake in an under-construction Chicago office tower, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The company is looking to sell its share of 110 N. Wacker Drive, a 55-story tower that Howard Hughes is building with Riverside Investment & Development, and the total project is expected to cost $722 million, Crain's said. The value of the stake wasn't immediately clear, Crain's said. Bank OZK has loaned $27.5 million for a Holiday Inn project in the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The loan is for 410 N.E. 35th Terrace, an...

