McDonald's Pins Blame On Franchisee In Drive-Thru ADA Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT) -- McDonald's has asked an Illinois federal court to toss a visually impaired woman's proposed class action claiming her inability to access its restaurants during drive-thru-only hours violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, saying only a franchise operator mentioned in the complaint is liable. Lead plaintiff Karen Morey alleges that a franchisee that owns and operates a McDonald's restaurant in Orange, California, discriminates against her and other visually impaired customers, because it does not serve pedestrians in its drive-thru at any time for safety reasons, according to McDonald's USA LLC in a Friday memo supporting its bid for summary judgment. But the...

