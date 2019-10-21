Ex-Pimco CEO, 3 Others Plead Guilty In 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (October 21, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT) -- The former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC, a former food manufacturing executive, the founder of a Silicon Valley hedge fund and his wife all pled guilty in a Boston courtroom Monday to charges stemming from the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case. Douglas Hodge leaves the Boston federal courthouse after pleading guilty to paying more than $500,000 in bribes as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions case. (Chris Villani | Law360) Ex-Pimco CEO Douglas Hodge, 61, admitted to paying more than $500,000 to have two of his four children recruited as Division I athletes at the University of Southern...

