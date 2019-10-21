Hertz Insists Ex-CEO, Former GC Should Face Clawback Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Hertz Corp. wants to preserve a lawsuit seeking to recover tens of millions of dollars in bonuses paid to two former executives, telling a New Jersey federal judge that dismissal bids from the ex-CEO and former general counsel are meritless. Hertz argued in a memorandum filed Friday that ex-CEO Mark Frissora and ex-general counsel John Jeffrey Zimmerman were being disingenuous when they claimed the company's corporate clawback policies didn't apply to them after Hertz sought to enforce those policies in connection with a $200 million accounting scandal. "Defendants' motions represent a meritless attempt to avoid accountability for their actions while...

