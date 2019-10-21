Trump Hotel Cos. Call Foul On Panama Owners' Court Bid

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Two Trump hotel companies have urged a New York federal judge to deny a bid by the owners of luxury hotel units in Panama for an order to enforce a three-month stay of the owners’ fraud suit against the companies, saying the request is out of bounds. Trump Panama Hotel Management LLC and Trump International Hotels Management LLC told U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in a letter Friday that they oppose the request to pause all proceedings as of Oct. 9 by unit-owner plaintiffs Ithaca Capital Investments I SA, Ithaca Capital Investments II SA and their president, Orestes Fintiklis. The request...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS