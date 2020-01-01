Real Estate Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Disputes over WeWork's use of data, New York's rent control law and a zoning decision by a city in the San Francisco Bay Area are among the cases real estate lawyers will be watching in 2020. New York's sweeping rent control changes were quickly challenged after they became law last summer and that suit continues into 2020, while lawyers expect a recent zoning decision in San Mateo, California, to see a lot of attention and likely an appeal. Lawyers are also watching a recent class action lawsuit in Illinois against WeWork, a case that concerns data privacy issues. Here, Law360 looks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS