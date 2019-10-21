NFL Deal Objectors Aren't Wedding Crashers, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A group of legal scholars urged the Third Circuit on Friday not to think of objectors to the National Football League’s concussion settlement as wedding crashers for having scuttled an initial deal they saw as inadequate, but instead as vital participants whose counsel needed to be justly compensated for helping force a resolution that included additional benefits to ex-players. Despite class objectors carrying a generally unfavorable reputation in the legal world, a half-dozen legal scholars argued in an amicus brief that opponents of an initial deal between the NFL and class counsel for ex-players needed to be thought of in a...

