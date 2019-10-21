DOJ Can't Show Jurors 'Godfather' Clip At Roger Stone Trial

Law360, Washington (October 21, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge nixed prosecutors' bid to show a clip from "The Godfather: Part II" during Roger Stone's trial next month, which the government requested in order to illustrate what the embattled GOP operative meant when he urged an associate to impersonate a character in the film who feigns ignorance before a congressional panel. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is overseeing the criminal trial of the former adviser to President Donald Trump charged for allegedly obstructing the Mueller probe, on Monday agreed with Stone's defense team that the clip of Corleone crime family member Frank Pentangeli includes a number...

