Firms Fight Levi & Korsinsky's Sanction Bid In Honeywell Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Two firms representing the lead plaintiff in a stock-drop suit against Honeywell International Inc. said Monday that their client never intended to leave the action, regardless of what current lead counsel Levi & Korsinsky LLP has said in a recent sanctions bid. DeCotiis FitzPatrick Cole & Giblin LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC asked a New Jersey federal judge to deny Levi & Korsinsky's request for sanctions against them for alleged misrepresentations in their opposition to Levi & Korsinsky's bid to replace Charles M. Francisco III with a new lead plaintiff in the proposed securities class action facing Honeywell....

