Calif. Developer, Akin Gump Filed 'Baseless' Suit, Rival Says

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles hotel developer Relevant Group filed a sham suit to "bully" a rival developer, the competitor said in seeking sanctions against Relevant and its Akin Gump attorneys. Relevant Group LLC, with help from its attorneys, is using the courts to strong-arm Sunset Landmark Investment LLC and its manager, Saeed Nourmand, into dropping environmental claims against a Relevant hotel in a separate case, Sunset told a California federal court Monday. The suit is a "baseless" attempt to smear a competitor and calls for sanctions, Sunset argued. "Our legal system is not a forum for petty revenge," Sunset's filing says. Sunset is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS