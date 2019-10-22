AGs Ask Facebook, EBay To Prevent Illegal Alcohol Sales

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 46 attorneys general called on Facebook, eBay and Craigslist on Tuesday to do their part to curb illegal online alcohol sales, which they say poses a risk to consumers nationwide, including minors. Consumers have become “increasingly dependent” on their access to a wide variety of goods available for sale through social media and digital platforms, according to the letter, sent by the National Association of Attorneys General. That “near unlimited access” has increased their exposure to unlicensed sales of alcohol and counterfeit products, but making sure the companies’ sales comply with federal and state law goes beyond legal...

