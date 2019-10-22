Dilworth Paxson, Ex-Atty Face $6M Suit Over Bond Scam

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The pension fund for Chicago's public transit workers has sued Dilworth Paxson LLP, a lawyer who formerly worked for the firm, and Greenberg Traurig LLP in Illinois court, claiming the firms' participation in a tribal bond scam cost the pension fund some $6 million. The Chicago Transit Authority Retiree Health Care Trust filed suit on Friday in Cook County, alleging Dilworth Paxton, former Dilworth attorney Timothy Anderson, and Greenberg Traurig had helped a "well-known fraudster" and "fly-by-night tribal financiers" pull off "what reasonably prudent lawyers would have recognized to be an obvious financial crime." Specifically, the pension fund said the lawyer...

