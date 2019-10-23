Security Fears Dog DOJ As Foreign Tech Cos. Collect US Data

Law360, San Francisco (October 23, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is “unquestionably concerned" about national security risks posed by foreign technology companies acquiring Americans’ data through corporate buy-ups, but it has yet to come up with a solution, a U.S. Department of Justice official said at a conference Tuesday. “That data, if it’s improperly used, can be an intelligence weakness for us,” John Demers, the assistant attorney general of the DOJ's National Security Division, said Tuesday at a Reuters-sponsored conference in San Francisco called Washington Comes to Silicon Valley. Demers leads up the DOJ's China Initiative, which was created last year to counter Chinese economic espionage. Demers said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS