DOD Adds 6 Cos. To $5B Border Wall Contract

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has signed on six more companies to construct the Texas portion of a southern border wall under a $5 billion contract that was originally awarded in June. The fixed-price contract is to provide the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Army Corps of Engineers with so-called horizontal construction services in parts of Texas, including the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend and El Paso, the DOD announced Tuesday. Initially, 13 companies were contracted for the project, which is expected to be completed by 2024. The six additional companies are APC Construction LLC, Fisher...

