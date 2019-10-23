Boston Bruins Fan Fest Workers Say Organizers Failed To Pay

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A group of workers who put together the Boston Bruins "Fan Fest" during the team's playoff games sued the event's organizers in Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday, seeking nearly $70,000 for allegations that the organizers failed to pay them for the work. The group, led by named plaintiff Douglas Anderson, is joined in the suit by Colleen Glynn and Christopher Welling — the trustees of two Employee Retirement Income Security Act plans that serve International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 11 — who say Martin Sports & Entertainment LLC also neglected to pay its contributions to those plans. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS