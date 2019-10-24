Dunkin' Angus Ad Beef Lacks Sizzle, 2nd Circ. Judges Say

Law360, New York (October 24, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit looked ready Thursday to squash a New York woman's beef with Dunkin’ Donuts over allegedly misleading “Angus steak” breakfast sandwich ads, with two judges saying that the spots clearly show a beef patty and not a piece of steak. Circuit Judges Denny Chin and Joseph F. Bianco did not seem to think it plausible that Queens, New York, breakfast patron Chufen Chen could have thought she was buying a sandwich with an “intact piece of meat” since the Dunkin' ads show a meat patty. “I looked at the commercials myself,” Judge Bianco said. “How could a consumer be...

