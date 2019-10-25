Liebowitz Says Vox's Forgery Claim Driven By 'Blood Lust'

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Prolific copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz is pushing back on accusations that he forged his client's signature in a case he filed against Vox Media, saying the web media giant's bid for sanctions is motivated by "blood lust" against him. In a filing Thursday in one of hundreds of copyright cases he has filed in recent years, Liebowitz urged a federal judge to deny Vox Media's request to sanction him, which was lodged earlier this month after Liebowitz's client testified that he was unaware of legal filings he supposedly verified with his signature. Although it was not "best practice" for him to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS