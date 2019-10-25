DC Circ. Tosses Challenges To EPA's GHG Emission Analysis

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday said it can't review an analysis from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that led to a proposed rollback of Obama-era vehicle greenhouse gas emission standards because it was not a final agency action. The EPA’s technical analysis reversed an Obama-era evaluation, which confirmed that greenhouse gas standards for vehicles that became stricter each year should not change. (Getty) Rejecting challenges from states and environmental groups, a unanimous three-judge panel said the evaluation carried no legal weight and imposed no obligations on any affected parties and therefore is not subject to judicial review. The Trump administration's analysis...

