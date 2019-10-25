Davis Wright Nabs Amazon's In-House Atty For Tech Practice

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP in San Francisco has welcomed a veteran attorney who has worked in-house for Amazon, Google and Apple to join its technology, privacy and security practice. Marisa Brutoco comes to the firm as a partner and brings with her 15 years of experience serving some of the world's largest companies. She also brings a specialty in technology and intellectual property transactions, as well as licensing deals in the media, entertainment and sports industries. Brutoco said she was excited about the opportunity to move beyond just working for one company and to help Davis Wright's clients, which will still include...

