DHS, Private Prison Contractor Can't Shake Off Detainees' Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and a private prison contractor must face a proposed class action accusing them of detaining immigrants in prisonlike conditions while limiting access to lawyers after a California federal judge determined that the suit does not seek a review of removal orders. U.S. District Court Judge Jesus G. Bernal said Thursday that a group of former and current detainees at GEO Group Inc.'s Adalento center in San Bernardino County can proceed with their lawsuit, finding that they are not challenging their removal orders, as the company and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had argued in their attempts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS