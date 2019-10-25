$74M SunEdison Investor Settlement Gets Judge's Approval

Law360, New York (October 25, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge signed off Friday on a $74 million deal that ends securities litigation brought by investors who backed renewable energy giant SunEdison Inc. prior to its fall into bankruptcy and also approved a $17 million payout for plaintiffs' counsel Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel said the seal of approval ends hard-fought litigation between investors and SunEdison as well as underwriters such as Goldman Sachs & Co. and Merrill Lynch, which along with former SunEdison executives including former CEO Ahmad Chatila are funding the settlement. "The work done here was quite excellent,"...

