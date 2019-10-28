FTC Rips Gilead's 'Erroneous' Argument In HIV Drug Rumble

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has waded into a lawsuit accusing Gilead Sciences Inc. of creating an HIV drug empire by using shadowy deals to block generic competition, assailing the company's argument that only one product market is relevant to the case. In an amicus brief on Friday, the FTC told a California federal court that Gilead's recent motion to dismiss appears to assert that there's only one relevant market in the case. But the FTC called that an "erroneous argument," averring that multiple relevant markets can be affected when multiple types of anticompetitive harm are alleged. "It is simply not the...

