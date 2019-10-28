Peloton Copyright Case Isn't A Conspiracy, Music Cos. Say

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A group of music publishers say they didn’t violate antitrust laws by teaming up to sue Peloton for failing to properly license music, calling the accusation a “baseless” last resort from the cycling startup. In a filing Friday, the publishers told a New York federal judge that joining forces to sue for copyright infringement — as the publishers did in March when they sued Peloton for failing to pay for music — doesn’t amount to the kind of anti-competitive behavior that’s prohibited under federal antitrust law. “Having no defense to its copyright infringement, Peloton resorts to the timeworn tactic of asserting...

