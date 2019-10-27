Wachtell, Morgan Lewis Shape Prologis' $12.6B Liberty Buy

Law360 (October 27, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Prologis, led by Wachtell, on Sunday unveiled a $12.6 billion acquisition, including debt, of fellow real estate investment trust Liberty, advised by Morgan Lewis, in a bid to deepen its presence in several states. California-based Prologis Inc., which focuses on logistics real estate, lauded the takeover of Liberty Property Trust as a way to provide more access to key areas of Pennsylvania, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey and California. “Liberty’s logistics assets are highly complementary to our U.S. portfolio and this acquisition increases our holdings and growth potential in several key markets,” Prologis Chairman and CEO Hamid R. Moghadam said in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS