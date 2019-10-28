GE Investors Fight To Keep Suit Over $22B Write-Down Alive

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Investors in General Electric Co. urged a New York federal court to keep alive their suit accusing it of concealing problems with a gas turbine and delaying a $22 billion charge, arguing Friday that the suddenness of the write-down proves there was a cover-up. GE and various executives pushed for the suit's dismissal in August, telling the court that the investors were attempting to characterize "business challenges" as securities fraud, and that they failed to explain how the statements about the gas turbine were false or misleading. But on Friday, lead plaintiff the Teachers' Retirement System of Oklahoma responded with detailed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS