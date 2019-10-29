Google, YouTube Channels Sued Over Kids' Data Collection

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Google and several companies that host popular child-friendly channels on YouTube — including Cartoon Network and toymakers Hasbro and Mattel — have been hit with a putative class action in California federal court accusing them of illegally compiling minors' personal data to serve them with targeted ads. In a 43-page complaint filed Friday, Nichole Hubbard, the parent of a 5-year-old child identified as C.H., claimed that Google LLC, its subsidiary YouTube LLC, Cartoon Network Studios Inc., Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., DreamWorks Animation LLC, the companies behind Ryans ToysReview and two others invaded the privacy of millions of YouTube users under the...

