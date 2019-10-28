PwC Keeps Sanctions Efforts Over LA's Dropped Suit Alive

Law360, Los Angeles (October 28, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP can have another shot at extracting discovery to support a possible sanctions bid against the city of Los Angeles over since-dismissed allegations that PwC caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when it implemented a faulty utility billing system, a California judge said Monday. At a status conference in downtown Los Angeles, Daniel Thomasch of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, an attorney for PwC, urged Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu M. Berle to allow them to bring a motion for monetary sanctions against the city, saying it has persistently refused to produce all requested discovery. The fact...

