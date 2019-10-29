MGM Says Gov’t Must Justify Clearing Way For Tribes’ Casino

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- MGM Resorts slammed the federal government’s bid to toss the company’s suit over the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes’ planned $300 million casino, telling a D.C. federal court the government hasn’t properly explained why it approved amendments to tribal-state compacts governing Connecticut’s gambling market. MGM’s casino development arm and another subsidiary hit the U.S. Department of the Interior with their complaint on Aug. 7, claiming the department exceeded its authority and violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act by allowing the tribes to change their gaming deals. The changes cleared the way for the proposed $300 million off-reservation commercial casino in East...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS