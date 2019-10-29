What's A Trade Secret? Alsup Raises Key Levandowski Issue

Law360, San Francisco (October 29, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup expressed concerns Tuesday that the 33 Google self-driving car trade secrets prosecutors have accused former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski of stealing are not laid out with enough specificity, calling the question of what qualifies a trade secret "the most important issue in the case." During a hearing in federal court in San Francisco, Judge Alsup acknowledged Levandowski's concern that he's looking for "a needle in a haystack" when he searches the files and documents prosecutors claim contain trade secrets he stole from Google LLC parent Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving car unit, Waymo LLC. Judge Alsup also warned...

