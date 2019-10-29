Tinder Founders' $2B Suit Against Match Headed To Trial

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Tinder founders’ $2 billion suit claiming the dating app’s parent companies deliberately tanked the value of their stock options will go to trial, a New York appeals court ruled Tuesday, saying it’s unclear whether the founders accepted the $3 billion valuation that underpinned a merger. A jury must decide whether Tinder founders Sean Rad, Justin Mateen and Jonathan Badeen knowingly agreed with Tinder’s $3 billion valuation when IAC merged it into Match Group Inc. in 2017, the appeals court said. The court denied IAC and Match's attempt to dismiss the suit based on the statute of limitations and their allegations that...

