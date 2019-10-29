Facebook Sues Company Over Alleged WhatsApp Hacking

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Facebook sued the Israeli cybersurveillance firm NSO Group in California federal court on Tuesday, claiming that the company used malware to infiltrate the messaging platform WhatsApp and spy on attorneys, political dissidents and human rights activists. The surveillance company's wide-ranging spy campaign, likely carried out on behalf of a government client, targeted about 1,400 devices between April and May of this year, and also included diplomats and "senior government officials” among its victims, according to the lawsuit. NSO's spy software, which the attackers installed merely by calling victims' WhatsApp accounts even if victims did not answer the calls, allowed attackers to read their targets'...

