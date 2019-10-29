Chamber Backs Walmart In $102M Pay Stub Fight At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the Ninth Circuit to toss a $102 million judgment issued against Walmart for providing workers with deficient pay stubs and other labor violations, arguing that the penalties are unconstitutional, excessive and will spark "abusive, lawyer-driven litigation." In an amicus brief on Monday, the Chamber and two other pro-business groups — the National Retail Federation and the Retail Litigation Center Inc. — said U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh misconstrued and expanded the state labor code governing pay stub specifications in her May ruling by ignoring the plain meaning of the statute. Instead of keeping to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS