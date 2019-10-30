Ex-Wrestlers Slam WWE In 2nd Circ. Concussion Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A group of former professional wrestlers has accused World Wrestling Entertainment of hiding the risks of head injuries, arguing in a Second Circuit appeal that a district court was wrong to find their claims were made too late. While the WWE had argued that the wrestlers would have been on notice about the long-term effects of head injuries in 2007 after the murder-suicide of wrestler Chris Benoit, and therefore the statutes of limitation would have begun that year, they told the court Monday that they had no way to connect that tragedy with their own situations. According to the brief, while...

