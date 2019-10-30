'Full Metal Jacket' Star Sued Over NYC Construction Plans

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- “Full Metal Jacket” actor Matthew Modine and his wife were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday claiming they're putting their neighbors' safety at risk by planning to demolish an emergency exit as part of construction on their Manhattan home. Matthew and Caridad Modine live in a residential building they own near Washington Square Park in New York City, according to the complaint filed in New York state court. Their neighbor to the north, a commercial property owned by billionaire real estate developer Larry Friedland and his late brother's estate, holds easements giving its occupants the right to exit the building using a...

