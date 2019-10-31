9th Circ.'s Bias Ruling Adds Guidance, But Also Questions

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- While the Ninth Circuit's decision last week vacating an award after an arbitrator failed to disclose his ownership interest in the administering institution has provided clarity on arbitrator bias, the ruling has opened the door to "endless litigation" that could hamper a supposedly streamlined arbitration process. The circuit court ruled Oct. 22 that arbitrators are obligated to tell the parties before the arbitration has begun whether they have an ownership interest in the administering arbitration service if that service has received significant revenues in the past from one of the parties. In this case, the arbitrator was a co-owner of JAMS, which...

