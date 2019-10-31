3rd Circ. Rejects Atty's Bid For Concussion Deal Referral Fees

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A lawyer representing retired players in the NFL concussion settlement can't force Anapol Weiss to hand over a third of its $4.6 million common benefit fund payout pursuant to an alleged oral contract because of a procedural wrinkle, the Third Circuit said Thursday. In an eight-page, unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody was right to toss the dispute by finding she didn't have so-called ancillary jurisdiction over attorney John Lorentz's claims, because the fee dispute isn't tied closely enough to the broader claims in the concussion settlement. "Here, as a practical matter, Lorentz's breach of...

