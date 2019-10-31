Venable Alleges Forgery As Billionaire's Battery Trial Implodes

Law360, Los Angeles (October 31, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Jury selection in the latest sex battery case against billionaire Alki David devolved into a chaotic scene Thursday after a Venable LLP partner accused the plaintiff of forging the lawyer's signature on exhibits, setting David off on a tirade that ended with him shouting to a hallway of prospective jurors. The motion in question was filed late Wednesday and accused plaintiff Mahim Khan — who is represented by counsel from famed attorney Gloria Allred’s firm Allred Maroka & Goldberg — of taking defense counsel Ellyn Garofalo of Venable LLP’s signature page from an exhibit list she approved and improperly attaching it...

