16 Firms To Steer 9 IPOs Led By Canadian Co.'s $1.9B Offering

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Sixteen firms will guide nine initial public offerings estimated to raise more than $2.4 billion during the week of Nov. 4, steering a packed lineup led by a potential $1.9 billion IPO by a private equity-backed Canadian waste hauler. GFL Environmental Holdings Inc., advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP, is eyeing the largest deal of the week. The Ontario-based waste management firm, which is backed by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and private equity investor BC Partners, plans to offer 87.6 million shares priced between $20 and $24. GFL would raise $1.93 billion at midpoint, using...

