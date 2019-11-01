NY Painting Contractor Inks $3M Deal To End Feds' Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- One of three public works contractors accused of defrauding the government out of millions of dollars by exploiting a program for disadvantaged business entities agreed Thursday to fork over $3 million to resolve the claims in New York federal court. Ahern Painting Contractors Inc. settled allegations that it lied about subcontracting painting and construction work to Tower Maintenance Corp., a DBE, when Spectrum Painting Corp. actually fulfilled those duties. As part of the deal, Ahern admitted its unlawful conduct and agreed to cooperate with the government in other undisclosed investigations. Prosecutors sued Ahern, Spectrum and Tower in March for violations of...

