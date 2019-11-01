CFTC Accused Of Withholding Docs About ‘Secret’ Kraft Deal

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- The law firm Kobre & Kim LLP asked a New York federal court Thursday to require the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to respond to a months-old Freedom of Information Act request about a “secret settlement” with Kraft Foods Group Inc. and Mondelez Global LLC that has since been axed. The firm is seeking information about the CFTC’s $16 million settlement with Kraft and Mondelez that resolved allegations of wheat futures manipulation. As part of the deal, the parties agreed they wouldn’t make any public statements about the case, leaving the industry with little guidance about what exactly the CFTC considers...

