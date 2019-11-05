An Inside Look At PFAS Regulatory Action: Part 2

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:05 PM EST) -- Congress is exploring regulatory action for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances as states begin to implement their own regulations for the chemicals. In the second part of a two-part video series, Charles Knauss and Daniel Grucza of Hunton Andrews Kurth outline approaches companies can take while operating in this changing legal landscape. Charles H. Knauss is a partner and Daniel J. Grucza is counsel at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article...

