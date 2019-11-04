Blame Game Won't Save Texas Condo Developer From Prison

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- A Texas entrepreneur convicted of using his high-security luxury condominium project to launder suspected Colombian drug money was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Monday by a federal judge who refused to believe he caved to violent threats from his New Jersey accomplice. During a sentencing hearing in Camden, New Jersey, U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb denounced a tearful John Eckerd, 55, for claiming his co-defendant, Anthony Romano, pressured him to commit wrongdoing. Romano operated a New Jersey-based shell company that facilitated transactions totaling $200,000 between the defendants and an undercover cop who presented himself as a drug cartel...

