Supreme Court Passes On TWC Appeal, 4 Other Patent Cases

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a number of patent cases, including Time Warner Cable’s appeal of a $140 million damages verdict that Sprint secured against the cable giant for infringing its internet calling patents, among others. Here is a look at some of the appeals the high court turned down. Time Warner Cable Inc. et al. v. Sprint Communications Co. LP Time Warner Cable in August urged the justices to review a Federal Circuit decision that a Kansas federal jury’s $140 million patent infringement judgment awarded to Sprint was fairly calculated to account for the value...

